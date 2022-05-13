Bank Of Baroda Posts Net Profit Of Rs 1,779 Crore In March Quarter

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 1,779 crore in the quarter ended March 2022.

The bank had posted a net loss of Rs 1,047 crore in the same quarter of FY 2020-21.

The total income during the January-March period of 2021-22, was down at Rs 20,695.90 crore, as against Rs 21,501.94 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Bank of Baroda (BoB) said in a regulatory filing.

For the full financial year 2021-22, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 7,272.28 crore, a multi-fold jump from Rs 828.95 crore in 2020-21.

Total income during the year, however, fell to Rs 81,364.73 crore from Rs 83,429 crore a year ago.

Net interest margin (NIM) for Q4FY22 was 3.08 per cent, an increase of 36 bps compared to Q4FY21, it added.

On the asset quality, the lender witnessed an improvement with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs or bad loans) falling to 6.61 per cent of the gross advances by end of March 2022, from 8.87 per cent by end of March 2021.

In value terms, the gross NPAs were at Rs 54,059 crore, down from Rs 66,671 crore.

The net NPAs too declined to 1.72 per cent (Rs 13,365 crore), as against 3.09 per cent (Rs 21,780 crore).

BoB said its board has also approved raising additional capital of up to Rs 2,500 crore by way of additional tier I or tier II debt capital instruments with interchangeability option, issued in India/overseas in suitable tranches up to March 31, 2023.

This will be subject to applicable regulatory/statutory approvals, the bank said.

The board of the bank has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share for the 2021-22 subject to declaration/approval at the ensuing annual general meeting, the bank said.

The Bank's organic retail advances grew by 17 per cent led by growth in high focus areas such as home loan (11.3 per cent), personal loan (108 per cent), auto loan (19.5 per cent), and education loan (16.7 per cent), it said.

The domestic CASA (current account savings account) ratio of the bank improved by 137 bps year-on-year to 44.24 per cent.

Among other parameters, the net interest margin improved by 32 bps (basis points) to 3.03 per cent in FY22.

Shares of BoB closed at Rs 94.95 apiece on BSE, down by 1.15 per cent from the previous close.