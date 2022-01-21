Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Bandhan Bank Profit Surges 36% To Rs 859 Crore In December Quarter

Total income during the quarter under review increased by 7.7 per cent to Rs 2,837 crore from Rs 2,625 crore in the same period of 2020-21.

Bandhan Bank Profit Surges 36% To Rs 859 Crore In December Quarter
The net interest income rose marginally to Rs 2,124.7 crore as against Rs 2,071.7 crore. - Deposit Photos

Trending

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 5:40 pm

Bandhan Bank on Friday reported a 36 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 859 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.  

 The private sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 633 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.  

 Total income during the quarter under review increased by 7.7 per cent to Rs 2,837 crore from Rs 2,625 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing.  

 The net interest income rose marginally to Rs 2,124.7 crore as against Rs 2,071.7 crore.  

 On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose significantly to 10.81 per cent of gross advances against 1.1 per cent in the year-ago period. Similarly, net NPAs increased to 3.01 per cent from 0.26 per cent.  

 However, provisions other than tax and contingencies declined to Rs 805.71 crore as compared to Rs 1,077.83 crore earlier.  

 Net Interest Margin also slipped to 7.8 per cent during the quarter from 8.3 per cent in the same period of the previous fiscal.  

 "Despite technical write off of Rs 1200 crore during the quarter, Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved from 74.1 per cent as on September 30, 2021, to 74.4 per cent as on December 31, 2021," it said.

Tags

Business National Bandhan Bank
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

L&T Finance Holdings' Net Profit Surges 12% To Rs 326 Crore In Q3

L&T Finance Holdings' Net Profit Surges 12% To Rs 326 Crore In Q3

Vodafone Idea Loss Widens To Rs 7,230 Crore In December Quarter

Reliance Industries Net Profit Jumps 41.5% At Rs 18,549 Crore In December Quarter

SC directs Supertech Ltd to make refund with interest to home-buyers of to be razed twin-towers

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Calls New NFT Feature of Twitter "Annoying"; Dogecoin Falls

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga.

Thick Ash On Runway: Aftermath Of Tonga Volcanic Eruption

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' which released in 2013. The sports drama film also starred actors Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

A model wears a creation for the Bluemarble fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week In Full Swing

Actor Tovino Thomas' second cousin is a very popular Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Happy Birthday TT: 5 Things You Didnt Know About the 'Minnal Murali' Star

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot