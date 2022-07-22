Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Bandhan Bank June Quarter Profit Doubles To Rs 887 Crore

Total income increased to Rs 2,844.1 crore from Rs 2,731 crore. Interest income of the lender jumped to Rs 2,514.4 crore from Rs 2,114.1 crore

undefined
The rupee declined 81 paise to 76.98 against the US dollar File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 6:11 pm

Bandhan Bank on Friday said its June quarter net profit more than doubled to Rs 886.5 crore in April-June 2022-23 aided by decline in bad loans.

The Kolkata-headquartered private sector lender had logged a net profit of Rs 373.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 2,844.1 crore from Rs 2,731 crore. Interest income of the lender jumped to Rs 2,514.4 crore from Rs 2,114.1 crore, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Related stories

HDFC AMC Profit Declines 9% To Rs 314 Crore In June Quarter

On the asset quality front, the lender witnessed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 7.25 per cent of gross advances by June-end 2022 from 8.18 per cent by the year-ago period.

Net NPA too declined to 1.92 per cent from 3.29 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

As a result, the bank's provision for bad loans and contingencies eased multi-fold to Rs 642.43 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,460.86 crore a year ago, it said.

Provision Coverage Ratio of the bank increased to 74.9 per cent as on June 30, 2022 from 61.8 per cent at June-end, 2021.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) stood at 19.4 per cent at the end of June 2022 while interest margin rose to 8 per cent.
 

Tags

Business Bandhan Bank Bandhan Bank Q1 Earnings Bandhan Bank Profit Bandhan Bank Results
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

1st ODI, Live: West Indies Bowl First Against India

1st ODI, Live: West Indies Bowl First Against India

Iran To Resume Attacks On US: Top American Air Force General

Iran To Resume Attacks On US: Top American Air Force General