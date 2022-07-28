Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Bajaj Finance Rallies Over 9% After Reporting Highest-Ever Profit In Q1

Bajaj Finance Limited

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 1:58 pm

Shares of Bajaj Finance continued to rally on Thursday, climbing over 9 per cent after the company reported its highest-ever consolidated quarterly net profit for April-June.

The stock jumped 9.46 per cent to Rs 6,999 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it rallied 9.42 per cent to Rs 6,999.

The stock was the biggest winner on both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty during the morning trade.

The 30-share BSE benchmark was trading 824.22 points higher at 56,640.54 and the Nifty advanced 232.50 points to 16,874.30.

Shares of Bajaj Finance had on Wednesday risen over 2 per cent after the earnings announcement.

Bajaj Finance on Wednesday reported its highest-ever consolidated quarterly net profit at Rs 2,596 crore for June quarter, helped by robust income.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,002 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose 38 per cent to Rs 9,283 crore during the quarter as against Rs 6,743 crore in corresponding period last year.
 

