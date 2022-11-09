Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Bajaj Consumer Care Q2 Net Profit Dips 32% To Rs 32 Crore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 6:24 pm

FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Wednesday reported a decline of 31.93 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 31.65 crore for the second quarter ended September.
    
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 46.50 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, said Bajaj Consumer Care, part of the Bajaj Group of Companies, operating in the beauty care category.
     
Its total revenue from operations rose 8 per cent to Rs 232.45 crore during the period under review. It was Rs 216.17 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.
     
Total expenses of Bajaj Consumer Care, which owns brands such as Almond Drops Hair Oil, Brahmi Amla and Nomark, in the September quarter climbed 20.08 per cent to Rs 203.96 crore.
     
Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 157.65 apiece on the BSE, down 3.93 per cent from the previous close. 
 

