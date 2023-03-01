Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Bajaj Auto Sales Dip 11% In February On Export Woes

Bajaj Auto Sales Dip 11% In February On Export Woes

Two-wheeler wholesales in the domestic market rose 25 per cent to 1,20,335 units, as compared to 96,523 units in the year-ago period

Bajaj Auto.
Bajaj Auto.

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 11:55 am

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said its total wholesales declined by 11 per cent year-on-year to 2,80,226 units in February. The Pune-based company had dispatched 3,16,020 units to its dealers in February 2022. In a regulatory filing, the company said its total domestic sales increased by 36 per cent to 1,53,291 units last month, as compared with 1,12,747 units in the year-ago period.

Exports, however, declined 38 per cent last month at 1,26,935 units, as against 2,03,273 units in February 2022. Two-wheeler wholesales in the domestic market rose 25 per cent to 1,20,335 units, as compared to 96,523 units in the year-ago period.

Two-wheeler exports, however, dipped 37 per cent to 1,15,021 units, from 1,82,814 units in February last year. Total two-wheeler dispatches in the domestic market declined by 16 per cent to 2,35,356 units last month, as compared to 2,79,337 units in the year-ago period. Total commercial vehicle wholesales rose 22 per cent to 44,870  units from 36,683 units in February last year.

