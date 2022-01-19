Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a 17 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,430 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021 on account of lower sales.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,716 crore in the October-December period of 2020-21 fiscal.

Total revenue from operations, however, rose to Rs 9,022 crore during the third quarter as against Rs 8,910 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

The Pune-based company's total volumes across categories declined by 10 per cent to 11,81,361 units in the third quarter as compared with 13,06,810 units in the same period of the previous fiscal.