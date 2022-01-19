Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Bajaj Auto Profit Falls 17% To Rs 1,430 Crore In December Quarter

 Total revenue from operations, however, rose to Rs 9,022 crore during the third quarter as against Rs 8,910 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Bajaj Auto Profit Falls 17% To Rs 1,430 Crore In December Quarter
The company'S consolidated profit after tax was Rs 1,716 crore in the October-December period. - Deposit Photos

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 7:09 pm

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a 17 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,430 crore for the third quarter ended December  2021 on account of lower sales.

 The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,716 crore in the October-December period of 2020-21 fiscal.

 Total revenue from operations, however, rose to Rs 9,022 crore during the third quarter as against Rs 8,910 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

 The Pune-based company's total volumes across categories declined by 10 per cent to 11,81,361 units in the third quarter as compared with 13,06,810 units in the same period of the previous fiscal. 

Tags

Business National Bajaj Auto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

5G Scare: Why Air India Had To Cancel Its Flights To The US

5G Scare: Why Air India Had To Cancel Its Flights To The US

Why Bajaj Finance Stock Price Is Shooting Through The Roof

ICICI Lombard General Q3 Profit Remains Flat At Rs 318 Crore

Digital Payments Record 40% Annual Growth At September-End 2021: RBI

Central Bank of Iran to Launch National Cryptocurrency; Ethereum Falls  

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold