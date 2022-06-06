Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Axis Bank To Distribute RBI’s Special Coins

Axis Bank will distribute the limited edition of special coins launched by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to commemorate the Government of India’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark the occasion of 75 years of India’s independence.

The special edition coins will be available at select bank branches of Axis Bank in Delhi, namely – Karol Bagh, Jhandewalan, Sadar Chowk, Krishna Nagar, Mayur Vihar and New Delhi Main Branch, Axis Bank said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today also inaugurated the week-long celebrations of the Ministry of Finance as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. The week-long event of the finance ministry began on June 6 and will end on June 11. On the occasion, he also released a special series of Re. 1, Rs. 2, Rs.5, Rs.10 and Rs.20 coins. These special series of coins will have the theme of the logo of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, and will also be easily identifiable to visually impaired persons.

On the occasion, he also launched the National Portal for Credit-Linked Government schemes – Jan Samarth Portal. Besides, he also inaugurated a digital exhibition which traces the journey of the two ministries over the past eight years since the present government came to power in the 2014 elections and again in 2019.

Ravi Narayanan, group executive, head – branch banking, retail liabilities and products, Axis Bank said: “We are very delighted to be part of this iconic celebration. As a responsible corporate citizen we will be fully supporting government’s mission of showcasing appreciation towards people of the nation by giving away special coin series that are unveiled by our honourable prime minister. ’’

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021. The 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of Independence will end on August 15, 2023. There are five main themes of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Axis Bank is the third largest private sector bank in India and has close to 4,800 branches and 11,000 ATMs spread across the length and breadth of India.