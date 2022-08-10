Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Avalon Technologies Files Rs 1,025 Crore IPO Papers With Sebi

The company may consider raising Rs 80 crore through a pre-IPO placement and if such a placement is undertaken the size of the fresh issue will be reduced

undefined
IPO .

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 3:15 pm

Electronic manufacturing services firm Avalon Technologies has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 1,025 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 400 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) aggregating up to Rs 625 crore by promoters and existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Tuesday.

The company may consider raising Rs 80 crore through a pre-IPO placement and if such a placement is undertaken the size of the fresh issue will be reduced.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards debt payment, funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 1999, Avalon is an end-to-end electronic manufacturing service solutions provider and counts Kyosan India, Zonar Systems Inc, Collins Aerospace, e-Infochips, The US Malabar Company, Meggitt (Securaplane Technologies Inc) and Systech Corporation as some of its key clients.

It has 12 manufacturing units located across the United States and India. As of fiscal 2022, its revenue from operations was at Rs 840 crore with an order book worth Rs 1,039 crore as of June 30, 2022.

JM Financial, DAM Capital Advisors, IIFL Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited are the merchant bankers for this IPO.
 

Tags

Business Avalon Technologies Avalon Technologies IPO Avalon Technologies IPO Papers SEBI Avalon Technologies IPO Dates
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta