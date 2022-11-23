Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT Headphones Review: Good But Could Have Been Better

Audio-Technica is known for making decent headphones capable of offering a rich sound output and great overall value. The latest from the Japanese brand is the Bluetooth version of its popular ATH-M20xBT headphones.

Priced at Rs 13,500 in India, Audio-Technica’s ATH-M20xBT offers a decent sound output along with modern features including multi-point connectivity and long battery life. However, is it a good deal overall? Let’s find out in this review:

Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT: Build Quality and design

The Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT takes a cue from its wired version headphones in terms of design but I felt the build quality is a bit inferior with a heavy plastic on the earcups and the buttons. The overall finish is not really up to the mark, either.

The good part is the heavy padding around the earcups and on the headband is quite decent and it’s comfortable to wear for hours. At 216g, they are not too heavy either..

On the left earcup, there is a USB Type-C port for charging, and three physical buttons to control playback and volume.

Overall, the headphones do have a classic look but the build quality takes away the visual appeal. I feel headphones priced above Rs 10,000 should have a solid build quality.

Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT: Sound Quality And Performance

Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT scores well on sound quality as you get a rich and balanced output.

The sound is not bass-heavy, as some would expect from the headphones in this price range, but I really liked the balance between treble and bass, thanks to its 40mm dynamic drivers.

The Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT

The instrument separation is quite prominent when listening to music and the overall sound is great while watching a movie.

But gaming is great using the ATH-M20xBT; I really liked the detailing in the sound output.

I used the headphones primarily for music and podcasts and although I did enjoy the output, I wish there was an effective noise cancellation which is sadly missing here.

The headphones have support for SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs which gives them some edge against rivals in the price bracket.

Noise cancellation is a common feature these days and you really want it when using the headphones outdoors.

With Bluetooth 5, the connectivity is stable indeed and the range is fine, too.

The call quality is fine overall but then you can’t really rely on these headphones if you take calls outdoors.

What’s really impressive is the battery life. Audio-Technica claims 60-hours of on-battery time on a full charge and I feel you can easily get more than 50 hours. I did not have to charge the device for almost two weeks with moderate usage.

Another good feature is the multi-point support which means you can pair two devices simultaneously with these headphones, This feature is really handy for those who often use their laptop and mobile phone during work.

Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT: Verdict

I feel Audio-Technica’s ATH-M20xBT is a missed opportunity. The downsides outweigh the positives here. I really liked the rich and balanced sound output and the long battery life, but then the headphones may not offer you much like most of the headphones in this price range offer these days, including decent noise cancellation.