Thursday, May 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Audi Starts Bookings For New Audi A8 L In India

The Audi A8 L can be booked with an initial booking amount of Rs 10 lakh

Audi Starts Bookings For New Audi A8 L In India
Audi A8 L Photo: @AudiIN

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 May 2022 1:09 pm

German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday said it has commenced bookings for its flagship sedan, the new Audi A8 L in India.

With a combination of the 3-litre petrol powertrain, 48V mild-hybrid system and quattro all-wheel drive, the new Audi A8 L delivers exhilarating driving dynamics, the automaker said in a statement.

Related stories

Audi India Plans To Develop Market By Bringing In More Products

It's A Matter Of Time Before We Start Making Electric Vehicles In India, Says Audi India Head

Audi India Commences New Generation Q7 Bookings

The Audi A8 L can be booked with an initial booking amount of Rs 10 lakh, it added.

"The Audi A8 L has a loyal fan base in India and we are confident that this beautiful sedan will continue its strong performance. With the new Audi A8 L, we are continuing our focus on flagship cars in our product portfolio, as we continue to witness good demand," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon noted.

The Audi A8 L comes equipped with top-notch luxury, comfort, features and several customisation packages, including a rear relaxation package with recliner, foot massager and several other stand-out features.

Tags

Business National Audi Audi Q7 Audi Cars Audi Q4 Audi A8 Audi Q5 Audi A4 Audi A3
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Marathi Pride Is Passe, Shiv Sena's Apathy Hurts The Language

Marathi Pride Is Passe, Shiv Sena's Apathy Hurts The Language

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court