Audi logs 49% sales growth at 1,765 units in Jan-Jun

German luxury carmaker Audi on Friday reported 49 per cent growth in retail sales at 1,765 units in January – June period this year in India.

Audi India had retailed 1,181 units in the same period last year.

The growth was driven by a robust demand for new products and continued demand for Audi e-tron electric vehicles range, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi A4, Audi A6 and S/RS models, the company said in a statement.

“The first six months of 2022 have seen a healthy sales growth of 49 per cent. We continue to lead the charge with our electric vehicles - the Audi e-tron 50 and 55, the Audi e-tron Sportback and Audi e-tron GT range," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

He further said,"Our petrol powered portfolio including the Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi A4 and Audi A6 are doing good numbers and our S/RS models continue to shine with a strong order bank for 2022."

The company is now all geared up to launch its flagship sedan, the Audi A8 L, in India on July 12 this year, Dhillon said.

Audi India said there is a continued demand and strong order bank for its products in 2022.