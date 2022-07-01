Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Audi logs 49% sales growth at 1,765 units in Jan-Jun

Audi India had retailed 1,181 units in the same period last year

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 11:52 am

German luxury carmaker Audi on Friday reported 49 per cent growth in retail sales at 1,765 units in January – June period this year in India.

Audi India had retailed 1,181 units in the same period last year.

The growth was driven by a robust demand for new products and continued demand for Audi e-tron electric vehicles range, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi A4, Audi A6 and S/RS models, the company said in a statement.

“The first six months of 2022 have seen a healthy sales growth of 49 per cent. We continue to lead the charge with our electric vehicles - the Audi e-tron 50 and 55, the Audi e-tron Sportback and Audi e-tron GT range," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

Related stories

Lamborghini Luxury Car Sales In India Jump By 86% In 2021

Car Sales Fell By Over 8% Last Month Compared To January 2019: SIAM

Government Bullish EVs Could Make 15 Per Cent Of New Car Sales In India In 5 Years

He further said,"Our petrol powered portfolio including the Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi A4 and Audi A6 are doing good numbers and our S/RS models continue to shine with a strong order bank for 2022."

The company is now all geared up to launch its flagship sedan, the Audi A8 L, in India on July 12 this year, Dhillon said.

Audi India said there is a continued demand and strong order bank for its products in 2022. 

Tags

Business National Audi Audi Cars Audi Q7 Audi India Audi Car Sales Audi Car Sales In India Audi A6 Audi Q7 Quattro 40TFSI
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Goa: A State Where ‘Political Tourists’ Landed And Shiv Sena Hasn’t Been Able To Leave Its Mark

Goa: A State Where ‘Political Tourists’ Landed And Shiv Sena Hasn’t Been Able To Leave Its Mark