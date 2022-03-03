Thursday, Mar 03, 2022
Audi Cars To Get Expensive By Up To 3% From April

The price hike is a result of rising input costs and will come into effect from April 01, 2022, the company said

Updated: 03 Mar 2022 11:09 am

German luxury car manufacturer Audi has announced a price hike of up to 3% on its ex-showroom price across its model range in India.

"The price hike is a result of rising input costs and will come into effect from April 01, 2022,” said the company in a statement.

“At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input costs and changing Forex rates, we are required to take a price hike of up to 3% across our model range,” Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said.

In 2021, Audi India launched nine new products, including five all-electric cars from the e-tron sub-brand.

