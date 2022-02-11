Atumobile Annual Production Capacity To Rise To 3.50 Lakh Units

EV maker Atumobile on Friday announced the inauguration of its second manufacturing facility at Patancheru, in Hyderabad, enhancing its total annual production capacity from 25,000 to 3.50 lakh units.

Atumobile Pvt Ltd had set up its first manufacturing facility in Hyderabad in 2020.

"The current petrol two-wheeler market is around 1.50 crore per annum. Considering the growing e-two-wheeler market, we are enhancing our annual production capacity to nearly three lakh vehicles with the opening of this second plant,” said Vamsi Gaddam, Founder- Managing Director Atumobile Pvt Ltd.

Increasing the production capacity of Atum EVs will not only help in the company's green initiatives but also in transforming India into a sustainable and environmentally responsible nation, he added.

Spread over in 20,000 sq ft of space, the new factory will produce the company's low-speed new generation e-bike Atum 1.0 and subsequent models, which are to be launched in the coming months, Atumobile said.

The latest facility is the first-of-its-kind manufacturing unit powered by ATUM Solar Roof, the world's first electricity-generating roof, making it a net-zero facility, the Hyderabad-based company claimed.

Atum 1.0, which is priced at Rs 54,999 (exclusive of taxes), offers a top speed of 25 km/hour and comes with a 48V 250W motor, a 3-pin portable battery and 14-litre boot space, among others, as per the company. Also, the e-scooter does not require any licence or registration for plying on the road, it stated.

"As the demand for high-speed variants is high, we will also be launching Atum 1.1 with a top speed of 50 km speed and Atum 2.0 with a top speed of 70 km in the next few months," he said, adding that the company is looking to garner around 5 per cent of market share in 2022, with its upcoming models.

Amid the push from the central government for faster adoption of electric vehicles in India, the EV two-wheeler market is expected to replace around 50 per cent of petrol vehicles with EVs by 2030, the company said.

The electric two-wheeler market has grown by 135 per cent in 2021, touching around 2.30 lakh low-speed and high-speed e-scooters cumulative numbers. Since the EV trend is booming due to FAME 2 Subsidy and fuel price hikes, Atumobile is expecting overall EV volumes to touch around six lakh units this year, Gaddam said.