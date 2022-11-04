Atmanirbhar Bharat: Indian Army Approves Five Make II Projects

The Army has approved project sanction orders of five Make II projects, including drone kill system and infantry training weapon simulator, giving an impetus to India's vision for self-reliance, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.



Make II projects are essentially industry-funded projects involving design, development and innovative solutions by Indian vendors for development of prototypes, it said.



"Indian Army is spearheading actions to provide impetus to 'Make Projects' as the prime drivers of infusion of niche technologies through indigenous development," the ministry said in a statement.



To give a further boost to the ongoing projects, the Indian Army has now approved project sanction orders (PSOs) of five Make II projects, it said.



An assurance of order is given after successful prototype development, the statement said.



These projects whose PSOs have been approved, included high frequency man packed software defined radio, drone kill system, infantry training weapon simulator (IWTS), 155 mm terminally guided munition (TGM) and medium range precision kill system (MRPKS), the ministry said.



PSO for development of prototype of High Frequency Man Packed Software Defined Radio (HFSDR) under Make II scheme has been issued to 14 Developing Agencies (DAs). And, 300 HFSDRs are planned to be procured by the Indian Army, on successful development of the prototype, it said.



As part of efforts to further encourage the indigenous anti-drone ecosystem, the Indian Army has approved PSO to 18 DAs for procurement of 35 sets of drone kill systems under the Make II scheme, post successful development of a prototype. The project is reserved for MSMEs/start-ups, the statement said.



PSO has been issued to four DAs to develop the prototype for subsequent procurement of 125 sets of IWTS under the Make II procedure. The IWTS is the first tri-service Make II project with the Indian Army as the lead service, it added.



PSO has been issued to 15 DAs for "developing a prototype of MRPKS under the Make-II category of DAP 2020. Post successful development of this prototype, the IA will procure 10 Sets of MRPKS," it added.



"The Indian Army is already progressing 43 ongoing projects under the Make II procedure of capital acquisition. 17 out of 43 projects have been initiated through suo moto proposals received from the industry, which has generated enthusiasm and confidence in the Indian defence industry for participation in the 'Make procedure'," the statement said.



Make II procurement scheme has given an impetus to increase the design and development in the defence industry to achieve indigenisation of high end technology systems in various types of weapon systems, ammunition and modern training systems, which are currently not available in the country, the ministry said.



"Multiple measures to expedite the ongoing Make II projects have resulted in tangible outcomes. Twenty-two out of 43 Make II projects are now in prototype development stage, which is 66 per cent of projects by cost (Rs 18,000 crore out of Rs 27,000 crore)," it said.