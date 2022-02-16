Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

ATF Prices Climb To Record High After 5.2% Hike

Jet fuel prices on Wednesday soared to record high levels across the country after rates were increased by 5.2 per cent in line with a rise in international oil prices.

ATF Prices Climb To Record High After 5.2% Hike
An British Airways Airplane

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 1:48 pm

Jet fuel prices on Wednesday soared to record high levels across the country after rates were increased by 5.2 per cent in line with a rise in international oil prices.

This is the fourth hike in jet fuel or Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices in less than two months following a spike in global oil prices but petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for a record 103rd day in a row, coinciding with electioneering to elect new governments in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. ATF price was hiked by Rs 4,481.63 per kilolitre or 5.2 per cent to Rs 90,519.79 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the highest ever price touched by ATF. The rate is higher than Rs 71,028.26 per kl reached in August 2008 when international crude oil prices touched USD 147 per barrel. Brent crude oil on Tuesday was trading at USD 93.87 per barrel. The increase in price will put pressure on the already strained balance sheets of airlines that are yet to resume full operations due to pandemic-related restrictions. Wednesday's price increase is the fourth hike this year. Rates were hiked by Rs 2,039.63 per kl or 2.75 per cent to Rs 76,062.04 per kl on January 1 and then again by Rs 3,232.87 per kl (4.25 per cent) to Rs 79,294.91 per kl on January 16. They went up by Rs 6,743.25 per kl or 8.5 per cent to Rs 86,038.16 on February 1. With four hikes, ATF prices have gone up by Rs 16,497.38 per kl.

These hikes in the rate came on the back of two rounds of price cuts seen in December that reflected a drop in international oil prices during the second half of November and mid-December. Thereafter, international rates have firmed up, leading to the hike in ATF prices. ATF prices had last peaked at Rs 80,835.04 per kl in mid-November 2021 before it was cut on December 1 and 15 by a total of Rs 6,812.25 per kl or 8.4 per cent. Jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on the average price of the international benchmark in the preceding fortnight.

Unlike ATF, petrol and diesel rates are revised daily after taking the average price in the preceding fortnight. But prices have remained unchanged since November 4, 2021, when the central government had cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre. This is despite a wild swing in international oil prices. Brent crude oil, the best-known international benchmark, was at USD 82.74 per barrel on November 5, 2021, before it started to fall and touched USD 68.87 a barrel on December 1.

Prices have climbed since and are now near USD 94, well above the peak of US$86.40 touched on October 26, 2021, which had led to petrol and diesel prices spiking to an all-time high. Petrol costs Rs 95.41 a litre in Delhi and diesel is priced at Rs 86.67, price information from state fuel retailers showed. Before the excise duty cut, petrol and diesel prices had touched an all-time high across the country. While petrol had crossed the Rs 100 a litre mark in most cities, diesel was above that level in nearly half the country. In Delhi, petrol was Rs 110.04 a litre and diesel was Rs 98.42.

Prices had eased from an all-time high on November 4, 2021, after the Union government had cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 10 a litre. States had also cut local sales tax or VAT on the two fuels -- BJP-ruled states on the same day and some others at differing dates thereafter. But other than these two, the basis rates have remained unchanged.

Tags

Business Airlines Aviation Turbine Fuel
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

IPO-Bound LIC Sits On Rs 21,500 Crore Unclaimed Funds

IPO-Bound LIC Sits On Rs 21,500 Crore Unclaimed Funds

Income Tax Department Searches Chinese Telecom Major Huawei 

Mankind Pharma To Acquire Two Brands From Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Indian Economy To Grow Fastest Among Large Nations, Says Finance Ministry

Vedant Fashions Makes Strong Market Debut, Lists 8% Higher Than IPO Price

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A member of staff poses next to the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates from around 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, on display at The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The Nebra Disc was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in East Germany in 1999.

World Of Stonehenge: A Journey Back To The Roots

People wear masks in St. Mark's Square, during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival Draws Huge Crowd As World Resumes Post-Pandemic

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?