Asus Rog Zephyrus G15 (2022) Review: Best Gaming Laptop In The Market

Asus is the best in the business when it comes to gaming laptops. Under the Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand, Asus has a number of gaming laptops, to suit everyone’s requirements. The Zephyrus G series is my favourite amongst the lot. The 2022 variant of the Zephyrus G15 might just be the company’s best gaming laptop. The Zephyrus is known for portability, utility, great battery life, and top-of-the-line hardware. The package is delivered in a great and thoughtful design package that exudes quality.

The Zephyrus G15 for 2022 comes with a 15.6-inch 1440p display (most excellent for gamers), over 8 hours of battery life, AMD’s Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, punchy keyboard, good audio and much more. The laptop comes with an Nvidia RTX 3080 in the high-end model. The fully specced out variant will cost you a cool Rs 2,01,990.

Design: Elegant And Understated

The Zephyrus G15 comes in two colour variants - Eclipse Grey or Moonlight White - and we got the latter for review. The Moonlight White will be an instant winner amongst its consumers. It’s got a striking appeal that isn’t too flashy. It’s bold but unassuming. It’s an all-white design that is spiced up with a backlit keyboard. The keys may be all-white but they have RGB lighting to provide some spark. The a keyboard has 1.7mm travel distance and a “silent typing experience”.

The one downside is that the four hotkeys at the top aren’t of any particular use. Instead, they take up a lot of space.

There’s an HD camera at the top (with some useful features like noise reduction). The surface area of the touchpad is a touch larger than most of the competitors and it is very accurate and fast.

Display: Where The Laptop Truly Shines

The 15.6-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS display is the killer feature of the Zephyrus G15. It comes with a 240Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of peak brightness. It does trade off some brightness and colour for the higher refresh rate but that’s what most gamers are willing to accept. It’s a Pantone-validated display meaning it’s got great colour contrast. It’s also an adaptive sync display for that lag-free watching experience. Along with support for Dolby Vision, the display on the Zephyrus G15 is something you’ll instantly fall in love with.

I binge-watched YouTube videos and a few episodes of Barry on Disney+ Hotstar. I also played several hours of Forza Horizon 5. Driving around the Mexican landscape was as breathtaking an experience as it could be. The colour vibrancy really showed through and the lag-free experience ensured that I didn’t crash due to any hardware problems.

Keyboard And Touchpad

I was a tad bit disappointed with the keyboard. As a freelance journalist, typing, and typing fast, is the thing I do most on a laptop. Despite having a 1.7mm travel distance between the two keys, I found them to be a little mushy.

Asus has also kind of fixed the keyboard lighting. With the 2022 edition of the Zephyrus G15, we get colourful RGB lights. The problem is that it is single-zone lighting and not per key. The font on the keys is also inconsistent. Whilst it is good, there’s a long way to go to being the best keyboard in the business.

On the other hand, I feel that the touchpad is a much-needed improvement over the predecessor. It’s a big touchpad that is very fast and accurate. It’s one of the better ones I’ve used.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (2022)

Performance Extraordinaire

The Zephyrus G15 shines with every click and every press of a key. The laptop flies through all the day-ot-day tasks.

The Zephyrus G15 features the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor along with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. That’s a dreamy combo as I’ve never had a better experience racing through the streets of Mexico on Forza Horizon 5 on any other laptop. I also played some Fifa and Halo and didn’t notice any frame rate drops while I was plugged into the power out.

As always, this laptop isn’t meant to be played on battery, and if you choose to do so, you can expect a few lags here and there.

The MUX switch is something that is genius. The MUX switch helps seamlessly shift the load from the CPU to the GPU so that there is no lag while gaming.

Asus may have worked heavily on the heat dissipation but it doesn’t show. There are 6 outlets to let out the heat and some of them are placed alongside the keyboard. While gaming, the laptop gets a little too hot for comfort, meaning it isn’t conducive to playing while having it on your lap.

Still, saying all of that, the laptop didn’t disappoint even for a second. No matter what I tried to throw at it, it performed it with aplomb.

Battery Life: Above Average

For the gaming beast that the Zephyrus G15 is, I was thoroughly impressed by the battery life. The Zephyrus G15 packs a 90Whr battery pack and I got a solid 7 hours while performing normal day-to-day tasks. I did manage to kill the laptop in less than 120 minutes., but that was when putting it through the streets of Mexico on Forza Horizon 5. The laptop charges pretty quickly and can also charge via the Type-C port.

Bottom Line: Look No Further For Your Gaming Needs

The Asus Zephyrus G15 for 2022 is the best gaming laptop you can buy. Period. Some may like the portability of the G14 over the G15, but I prefer the bigger real estate.

The Zephyrus G15 has great battery life, truly banging speakers, and an excellent 15.6-inch 1440p display (with a 240Hz refresh rate). There are only two downsides that I noticed in my time using the laptop: The laptop gets very hot and the keyboard isn’t up to par (the latter of which doesn’t matter to most gamers).

If you’re in the market for a gaming laptop that can also double up as a daily driver, then look no further than the Zephyrus G15 from Asus. Top-of-the-line gaming laptops don’t come cheap. At Rs. 2,01,990, the Zephyrus G15 may be pricey but it is worth every paisa spent.