Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Aster DM Healthcare, Skye Air Mobility Join Hands For Deliveries Through Drones

Skye Air Mobility CEO Ankit Kumar said the trials aim to demonstrate a faster supply chain for sample collection by effectively using drone delivery technology.

Aster DM Healthcare, Skye Air Mobility Join Hands For Deliveries Through Drones
Skye Air Mobility Join Hands For Deliveries Through Drones PTI Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 4:43 pm

 Aster DM Healthcare on Tuesday said it has commenced drone delivery trials with drone technology-based logistics firm Skye Air Mobility in Kerala. The companies recently joined hands to transport essential medicine and critical lab samples from Aster MIMS Hospital to Aster Mother Hospital Areekode using drones. According to the agreement, Aster DM Healthcare will leverage Skye Air’s drone technology for delivery of diagnostic samples and medicines initially in Calicut and further across Kerala. "In the first phase of the experiment, a drone connection was established between Aster Mother Areekode and Aster MIMS Calicut. If it turns out to be successful, our drones will be able to reach every home in our state in case of an emergency and execute such transfers effortlessly," Aster Kerala and Oman Cluster Regional Director Farhan Yasin said in a statement.
Skye Air Mobility CEO Ankit Kumar said the trials aim to demonstrate a faster supply chain for sample collection by effectively using drone delivery technology. "The technology illustrates the cost effectiveness and reduction in delivery time," he added.These trial runs will result in commercial roll-outs in different locations for the healthcare service provider across India, Kumar noted. 

Tags

Business Aster DM Healthcare Sky Air Mobility Drones Aster Mother Areekode Aster MIMS Calicut Kerala Oman Cluster Regional Director Ankit Kumar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Hyderabad Teen Rape: 5 More Minors Reportedly Raped Amid Outrage Against VIP's Son

Hyderabad Teen Rape: 5 More Minors Reportedly Raped Amid Outrage Against VIP's Son