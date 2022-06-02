Ashok Leyland Unveils Eight-Wheel Truck AVTR 2620

Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said it has unveiled its first eight-wheel truck -- AVTR 2620 -- making the company be the only player to have the full range of trucks based on lift axle technology.

The new product would offer excellent operational flexibility to customers to choose the option based on their load, best in class Total Cost of Operation benefits, the company claimed in a statement here.

"With this launch of AVTR 2620, Ashok Leyland becomes the first and only player in the country to have a full range of trucks based on lift axle technology from Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 25.5 to 47.5 tonne," the company said.

The new product can be operated as a 25.5 tonne truck with lift axle down and as an 18.5 tonne GVW truck with lift axle up, offering lower fuel and operating costs, during light load, it said.

"Ashok Leyland has a history of introducing products that have disrupted the commercial vehicle industry. AVTR 2620 with its unique lift axle configuration offers a higher Total Cost of Operation (TCO) advantage to our customers operating in e-com, parcel, and tanker," company, Head-Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Sanjeev Kumar said.

"AVTR 2620 is a testament of Ashok Leyland's technological prudence and our commitment towards providing better logistical solutions to customers...," he said.

The truck built on the AVTR modular truck platform offers the flexibility of multiple cabins and features option. The loading span ranges from 24 feet to 32 feet among others, the statement added.