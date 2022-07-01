Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Ashok Leyland Total Sales Rise 125% To 14,351 Units In June

The LCV total sales during the period under review stood at 5,177 units, which was 41 per cent higher compared to 3,684 units in the same month of 2021

An Ashok Leyland Bus Ashok Leyland Website

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 4:14 pm

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Friday reported 125 per cent growth in total sales at 14,351 units in June as compared to the year-ago period.

The company had registered a total sales of 6,448 units in June 2021, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

The total M&HCV sales, including exports, rose 238 per cent at 9,354 units in June 2022 as against 2,764 units in June 2021. 

The LCV total sales during the period under review stood at 5,177 units, which was 41 per cent higher compared to 3,684 units in the same month of 2021, it said.

M&HCV domestic sales, including buses, grew 255 per cent at 8,399 units. The same stood at 2,364 units in the preceding year. 

