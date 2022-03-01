Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business
Outlook Business

BharatPe Co-Founder Ashneer Grover Resigns As Managing Director And CEO

Ashneer Grover, co-founder of financial technology firm BaharatPe resigned from the company's board as managing director and chief executive officer (CEO)

BharatPe Co-Founder Ashneer Grover Resigns As Managing Director And CEO
Ashneer Grover took a voluntary leave on January 19 this year till March 2022.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 9:48 am

Ashneer Grover, co-founder of financial technology firm BaharatPe, resigned from the company's board as managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) on Tuesday, news channel CNBC TV18 reported.

In his resignation letter Grover said that he was forced to resign from the company by its investors.

Related stories

Ashneer Grover-BharatPe Row: Here Are The Key Developments So Far

Timeline: How Ashneer Grover's Relation With BharatPe Board Turned Sour

Grover in his resignation letter wrote, "i am being forced to bid adieu to a company of which I am a founder. I say with my head held high today this company stands as a leader in the fintech world. Since the beginning of 2022 , unfortunately I have been embroiled in baseless and targeted attacks on me and my family by a few individuals who are ready not only to harm me and my reputation but also harm the reputation of the company, which ostensibly they are trying to protect."

"From being celebrated as the face of Indian entrepreneurship and an inspiration to the Indian youth to build their own businesses, I am now wasting myself fighting a long, lonely battle against my own investors and management. Unfortunately, in this battle, the management has lost of what is actually at stake – BharatPe," Grover added in his letter.

Grover's resignation came a few days after he lost an arbitration that he had filed against the company's investigation against him, with an emergency arbitrator held that there was no ground to stop governance review at the firm.

Grover, who in January, went on a two-month leave of absence following allegations of using abusive language against Kotak Mahindra Bank staff and fraudulent practices, had filed an arbitration plea with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) claiming the company's investigation against him was illegal.

The emergency arbitrator (EA) hade, however, rejected all the five grounds of his appeal and denied a single relief, sources with direct knowledge of the development told news agency PTI.

Last month, the company's board sacked his wife Madhuri Jain Grover over alleged financial irregularities and cancelled ESOPs vested with her.

She was alleged for using company funds for personal beauty treatments, buying electronic items and family trips.

Tags

Business BharatPe Ashneer Grover BharatPe News Ashneer Grover News Indian Fintech Companies FIntech Companies Kotak Mahindra Bank-BharatPe Conflict Uday Kotak
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Postcards From Amethi: Dalits Believe SC Act Destroyed Their 'Bond' With Upper Caste

Postcards From Amethi: Dalits Believe SC Act Destroyed Their 'Bond' With Upper Caste

In Russia-Ukraine War, Cryptocurrency Has Emerged As A Financial Weapon

In Russia-Ukraine War, Cryptocurrency Has Emerged As A Financial Weapon