Aryan Khan Forays Into Premium Liquor Business, Joins Hands With AB InBev

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has announced his entry into the business world by revealing plans to launch a premium vodka brand. Along with his business partners Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva, Khan has launched Slab Ventures—a Netherlands-based luxury lifestyle collective. In collaboration with AB InBev, world’s largest beer brewer, Slab Ventures will undertake the marketing and distribution of Khan’s luxury vodka brand.



After a point, the business trio also plans to expand to the brown spirits market. In addition to liquor, Slab Ventures will also offer products across premium apparel and accessories. Keeping their target audience in mind, the luxury collective will also undertake hosting of experiential events.



By 2023, Slab will offer their liquor products across Asia, Europe and North America in addition to the Indian market, according to a Mint report. The report goes on to state that the idea behind Slab emerged in 2018 when the three business partners met in Germany and ideated over the market gap in India’s premium and luxury goods and services space.

“The thought was to kind of combine high quality, a youthful disruptive vision, and cool aesthetics, and bring it under one roof, and by doing that, appeal to the more mature, discerning consumers as well as the younger generation," Khan said.

The premium vodka that will be retailed with AB InBev’s help is imported from Poland. It is called D’yavol, meaning Devil, and is already available for retail consumption in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka. It is expected to be made available in the North Indian markets soon.





