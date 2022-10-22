Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Around Rs 40,000 Crore Of Business Expected During 2-Days Of Dhanteras: CAIT

This year Dhanteras is spread over the weekend, with the muhurat beginning from 2 pm on Saturday till 6 pm on Sunday

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 4:08 pm

Around Rs 40,000 crore of business is expected to be generated on this Dhanteras, which is spread over the weekend, on the back of positive consumer sentiment, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said on Saturday.
     
Dhanteras, the first day of Diwali, is considered auspicious to buy new items, especially gold, silver jewellery, all kinds of utensils, kitchenware, vehicles, clothes and readymade garments, electronics, electrical goods among others.
     
This year Dhanteras is spread over the weekend, with the muhurat beginning from 2 pm on Saturday till 6 pm on Sunday.
     
"Around Rs 40,000 crores of business" is expected on two days festival of Dhanteras, CAIT national president B C Bhartia said in a statement.
     
All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation national president Pankaj Arora said there is great enthusiasm among jewellery traders across the country regarding the sale of Dhanteras on Saturday and Sunday, for which the industry has made elaborate preparations.
     
There is also demand for artificial jewellery that is also visible in the markets this year, while gold, silver coins, notes and idols are also likely to be bought in large quantities on Dhanteras, he added. 

Tags

Business Dhanteras Confederation Of All India Traders (CAIT) All India Jewellers And Goldsmith Federation Artificial Jewellery

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Ammu’ On Amazon Prime Video Movie Review: Naveen Chandra-Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Unique Take On Domestic Abuse

‘Ammu’ On Amazon Prime Video Movie Review: Naveen Chandra-Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Unique Take On Domestic Abuse

AUS Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: New Zealand Open Campaign With 89-Run Win Over Australia - Highlights

AUS Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: New Zealand Open Campaign With 89-Run Win Over Australia - Highlights