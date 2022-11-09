Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Army Commander’s Conference 2022 Is Underway In New Delhi

The main themes of the conference include 'Atmanirbharta' in defence sector and Indo-China border relations

PTI

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 1:35 pm

The Indian Army is hosting the Army Commander’s Conference (ACC) in New Delhi, from November 7 to 11. This is the second ACC to be held this year and this time the focus will be on tri-service collaboration and achieving Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence sector, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The conference will include sessions by senior MoD officials, including the Chief of Army Staff, the Vice Chief of Army Staff and all Army Commanders, ANI reported.

The report goes on to say, “In-depth discussions on various agenda points projected by the Army Commanders, including an update by CINCAN (Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command) and briefings on various issues by various Principle Staff Officers are also scheduled.”  

The conference will also witness expert talks on critical issues like India-China border relations and technological challenges for national security. Given India’s border stand-off with China and attempts with Taiwan to secure investment, research and development on semiconductors, it is crucial for the army to understand the India-China relationship and the importance of technology from an expert viewpoint.

Another point of discussion during the ACC is the indigenisation of India’s arms to achieve the 'Make in India' objective. Earlier in 2022, another ACC was held from April 18 to 22, also in New Delhi. The agenda was for the Indian Army’s senior cadre to review the operational situation along the national borders and to assess all threats. The impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War and a proposal for the Army's procurement of e-vehicles was also discussed at that conference. 

