Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
APSEZ Step-Down Arm Incorporates Firm For Silo Complex Operations

APSEZ Step-Down Arm Incorporates Firm For Silo Complex Operations

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on Wednesday said its step-down arm Adani Agri Logistics Ltd (AALL) has incorporated a wholly -owned subsidiary HM Agri Logistics for developing and operating silo complex at various locations

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 9:43 am

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on Wednesday said its step-down arm Adani Agri Logistics Ltd (AALL) has incorporated a wholly -owned subsidiary HM Agri Logistics for developing and operating silo complex at various locations across the country. "Adani Agri Logistics Limited (AALL), step down subsidiary of the Company has incorporated a WOS namely 'HM Agri Logistics Limited' on February 28, 2023,"  Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said in a filing to BSE. HM Agri will develop and operate silo complex at various locations across India.

Business Adani Adani Power Aspez Silo Complex Operations Aall
