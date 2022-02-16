Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Approximately 6.26 Crore ITRs Were Filed For FY'21; 4.5 Crore Processed

Further, more than 5.41 crore income tax returns (ITRs) filed have been verified and 1.58 crore refunds amounting to Rs 31,857 crore for AY 2021-22 (2020-21 fiscal) have been issued.

Approximately 6.26 Crore ITRs Were Filed For FY'21; 4.5 Crore Processed
IT Returns include personal income tax refunds of Rs 63,234 crore.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 7:35 pm

The income tax department on Wednesday said more than 4.50 crore tax returns have been processed so far, of the total 6.26 crore ITR filed for the financial year 2020-21.

Further, more than 5.41 crore income tax returns (ITRs) filed have been verified and 1.58 crore refunds amounting to Rs 31,857 crore for AY 2021-22 (2020-21 fiscal) have been issued.

In a tweet, the income tax department also said refunds of over Rs 1.71 lakh crore have been issued to over 1.97 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes personal income tax refunds of Rs 63,234 crore and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said over 29.8 lakh major tax audit reports (TARs) have been filed on the e-filing portal of the income tax department as on February 15, 2022. Over 4.14 lakh major TARs/ forms have been filed on Tuesday itself.

On the last date i.e. the extended due date of February 15, 2022, 14 per cent of these statutory forms and in the last five days from February 11 to 15, 30 per cent of these statutory forms were filed.

The I-T department also asked taxpayers who are yet to accept the tax audit report submitted by their CA to complete the process of submission.

"More than 5.41 crore income tax returns (ITRs) filed have been verified out of 6.26 crore ITRs filed for AY 2021-22. Of the verified ITRs, more than 4.50 crore ITRs have been processed and 1.58 crore refunds for AY 2021-22 have been issued," the statement added. 

Tags

Business National Income Tax Department Income Tax Slabs Income Tax Return
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Moody's Changes Vedanta's Outlook From Stable To Negative

Moody's Changes Vedanta's Outlook From Stable To Negative

Tata Group Will Make Air India Financially Fit, Technologically Most Advanced, Says Chandrasekaran

Budget 2022 Proposals, Monetary Policy Set Tone For Economic Revival, Says RBI

RBI Becomes Net Seller Of US Dollar In December; Sells $2.92 Billion

Infosys May Hire More Than 55,000 Freshers In FY23, Says Infosys CEO

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs aarti, on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti at Ravidas temple, in New Delhi.

PM Modi And Other Leaders Visit Temples On Ravidas Jayanti