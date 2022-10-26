Apple Urges Global Supply Chain To Decarbonise By 2030

Apple on Tuesday exhorted its global supply chain to decarbonise by 2030, as the tech giant said it will evaluate the work of its major manufacturing partners to decarbonise their Apple-related operations, and track annual progress.



Cupertino, California-headquartered Apple has been carbon neutral for its global corporate operations since 2020, and is focused on the goal to become carbon neutral across its entire global supply chain and the life cycle of every product, the company said in a newsroom post.



"Apple calls on global supply chain to decarbonise by 2030," the post said.



The company is accelerating work with suppliers to decarbonise Apple-related production and expanding investments in clean energy and climate solutions.



Apple "will evaluate the work of its major manufacturing partners to decarbonise their Apple-related operations — including running on 100 per cent renewable electricity — and will track yearly progress".



As the impacts of climate change are increasingly felt, Apple also announced new initiatives and investments aimed at helping decarbonise the global economy and promote climate solutions for communities.



These include investments in renewable energy in Europe, partnerships to support businesses transitioning to clean energy, and new support for projects that advance natural carbon removal and community-driven climate solutions.



As part of the supplier engagement, the company is partnering with its worldwide supply chain to urge accelerated action to achieve carbon neutrality for their Apple-related corporate operations.



Apple will partner with suppliers that are working with urgency and making measurable progress toward decarbonisation.