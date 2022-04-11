Monday, Apr 11, 2022
Apple Starts iPhone 13 Production In India

The flagship product is being made at Apple's contract manufacturing partner Foxconn's facility, near Chennai, sources said.

Apple announced green color option for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

Updated: 11 Apr 2022 4:24 pm

Tech titan Apple has begun production of the iPhone 13 in India, bolstering India's vision of emerging as a manufacturing powerhouse.

"We are excited to begin making iPhone 13 — with its beautiful design, advanced camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and the incredible performance of the A15 Bionic chip — right here in India for our local customers," a statement by Apple said.

It is pertinent to mention that Apple started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 with iPhone SE. It currently manufactures some of its most advanced iPhones in the country including the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and now, iPhone 13.

The flagship iPhone 13 packs an advanced 5G experience, and offers super-fast performance and power efficiency with an A15 Bionic chip, longer battery life, and a flat-edge design with high durability. 
The iPhone 13 was available to customers in India simultaneously with the US, among other markets - a first for the country. 

Apple has a long-standing history in India, which began more than 20 years ago. Apple launched its online store in September 2020, and is set to further its commitment to the country with the upcoming launch of the Apple Store. 

