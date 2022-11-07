Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Apple Says iPhone Supplies Hurt By Anti-Virus Curbs In China

The company announcement Sunday gave no details but said the factory operated by Foxconn in the central city of Zhengzhou is “operating at significantly reduced capacity”

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 9:31 am

Apple Inc. is warning customers they'll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor's factory in central China.
     
The company announcement Sunday gave no details but said the factory operated by Foxconn in the central city of Zhengzhou is “operating at significantly reduced capacity.”
     
“We now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated,” the company said. 
     
“Customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.”
     
Foxconn Technology Group said earlier it imposed anti-virus measures on the factory in Zhengzhou following virus outbreaks. 
     
Apple and Foxconn previously hadn't responded to questions about how iPhone production might be affected.
     
Last week, access to the industrial zone where the factory is located was suspended for one week following a surge in infections in Zhengzhou and the departure of workers from the factory.
     
“We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker,” Apple said. 
 

Tags

Business Apple/ IPad/ IPhone IPhone 14 Pro IPhone 14 Pro Max Foxconn Technology Group
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Uttarakhand Leg Of Cong's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' To Begin On Nov 7

Uttarakhand Leg Of Cong's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' To Begin On Nov 7

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists