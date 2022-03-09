Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business
Outlook Business

From 'Budget' iPhone SE To M1 Ultra Chip, Key Takeaways From Apple’s Event

In its 'Peek Performance' event, Apple unveiled the new iPhone SE 5G, the iPad Air Gen 5, Mac Studio with M1 Ultra, M1 Max chips, iPhone 13 in new colours, and Studio Display

From 'Budget' iPhone SE To M1 Ultra Chip, Key Takeaways From Apple’s Event
Apple iPhone SE 5G

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 11:13 am

Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled several new products in its "Peek Performance" event with a "budget" iPhone SE and a new iPad Air with M1 chip as key highlights. 

But it also took the chip war a notch further with the launch of M1 Ultra, the latest and what it calls "the most powerful chip". 

Related stories

Apple’s New Budget iPhone Will Be Faster And More Expensive

Apple CEO's Salary Totalled US$ 98.7 Million In 2021: Reports

Apple’s Market Valuation Exceeds GDP of Major Countries

The M1 Ultra links two M1 Max chips together into a single package with 20 processing cores, 64 graphics cores, and support for up to 128GB of memory. 

The chip, powers the high-end $3,999 configuration of the new Mac Studio desktop computer.

Here are the key takeaways from Apple's 'Peek Performance' event:

1) iPhone SE 5G

Rumors were doing the rounds that Apple would bring a low-cost iPhone in the market but its 'budget' offering -- iPhone SE saw its price increase. 

Powered by a faster A15 Bionic chip, the new iPhone SE now supports 5G and has improved cameras. 

Besides, it has more durable back glass, and a home button with touchID but it retains the same  4.7-inch display. 

Starting at Rs 43,900, it will go on sale from March 18. 


2) iPhone 13 in new colours 

Apple also announced two new colours for iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 will be available in “green” and the iPhone 13 Pro in “alpine green” colours.


3) A powerful iPad Air

iPad Air with M1 Chip
iPad Air with M1 Chip

The iPad Air gets a major upgrade as it now features a powerful M1 chip, the processor used in iPad Pro and MacBook Air, besides it also the 5G support and the Center Stage camera. 

The new iPad features an improved camera, too, including an ultra-wide 12MP front camera with a Center Stage feature, 

The Wi-Fi-only iPad Air starts at Rs 54,900 while the Wi-Fi+Cellular models start at Rs 68,900 in India. 

The iPad Air will go on sale on March 18.


4) The Mac Studio with M1 Ultra, M1 Max chips

Apple M1 Ultra Chip
Apple M1 Ultra Chip

Apple had a major announcement besides the iPhone SE and iPad as it unveiled the Mac Studio -- a cross-over between the Mac mini and the Mac Pro.

Powering the Mac Studio will be Apple's latest M1 Ultra chip that features 20 CPU cores, 64 GPU cores, and up to 128GB of RAM. Besides, the Mac Studio will also feature Apple's M1 Max chip. 

The Mac Studio with the M1 Max chip starts at Rs 1,89,900. The model with an M1 Ultra starts at Rs 3,89,900.

5) A new MacBook Pro?

Apple also teased that a new Mac Pro with Apple Silicon is coming later.

6) Studio Display

Studio Display with Mac Studio
Studio Display with Mac Studio

Apple also announced Studio Display -- a 27-inch monitor with a 5K Retina screen, 600 nits of brightness, a 12MP Ultra-wide-angle camera, three USB-C ports, an impressive speaker system, microphone, and camera systems. The display is powered by Apple A13 Bionic chip. 

The Studio Display starts at Rs 1,59,900 in India and will go on sale from March 18. 
 

Tags

Business National Apple Apple/ IPad/ IPhone Apple IPhone SE Apple IPhone Ipad Air Apple M1 Ultra Chip IPhone SE 5G MacBook Pro
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Living Up To A Legacy: Ms Kadhambari S. Viswanathan

Living Up To A Legacy: Ms Kadhambari S. Viswanathan

New Age Businesswoman Palak Puri Ghosh Empowers Women To Shatter Their Glass Ceiling

New Age Businesswoman Palak Puri Ghosh Empowers Women To Shatter Their Glass Ceiling