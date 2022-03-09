From 'Budget' iPhone SE To M1 Ultra Chip, Key Takeaways From Apple’s Event

Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled several new products in its "Peek Performance" event with a "budget" iPhone SE and a new iPad Air with M1 chip as key highlights.

But it also took the chip war a notch further with the launch of M1 Ultra, the latest and what it calls "the most powerful chip".

The M1 Ultra links two M1 Max chips together into a single package with 20 processing cores, 64 graphics cores, and support for up to 128GB of memory.

The chip, powers the high-end $3,999 configuration of the new Mac Studio desktop computer.

Here are the key takeaways from Apple's 'Peek Performance' event:

1) iPhone SE 5G

Rumors were doing the rounds that Apple would bring a low-cost iPhone in the market but its 'budget' offering -- iPhone SE saw its price increase.

Powered by a faster A15 Bionic chip, the new iPhone SE now supports 5G and has improved cameras.

Besides, it has more durable back glass, and a home button with touchID but it retains the same 4.7-inch display.

Starting at Rs 43,900, it will go on sale from March 18.



2) iPhone 13 in new colours

Apple also announced two new colours for iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 will be available in “green” and the iPhone 13 Pro in “alpine green” colours.



3) A powerful iPad Air

iPad Air with M1 Chip

The iPad Air gets a major upgrade as it now features a powerful M1 chip, the processor used in iPad Pro and MacBook Air, besides it also the 5G support and the Center Stage camera.

The new iPad features an improved camera, too, including an ultra-wide 12MP front camera with a Center Stage feature,

The Wi-Fi-only iPad Air starts at Rs 54,900 while the Wi-Fi+Cellular models start at Rs 68,900 in India.

The iPad Air will go on sale on March 18.



4) The Mac Studio with M1 Ultra, M1 Max chips

Apple M1 Ultra Chip

Apple had a major announcement besides the iPhone SE and iPad as it unveiled the Mac Studio -- a cross-over between the Mac mini and the Mac Pro.

Powering the Mac Studio will be Apple's latest M1 Ultra chip that features 20 CPU cores, 64 GPU cores, and up to 128GB of RAM. Besides, the Mac Studio will also feature Apple's M1 Max chip.

The Mac Studio with the M1 Max chip starts at Rs 1,89,900. The model with an M1 Ultra starts at Rs 3,89,900.

5) A new MacBook Pro?

Apple also teased that a new Mac Pro with Apple Silicon is coming later.

6) Studio Display

Studio Display with Mac Studio

Apple also announced Studio Display -- a 27-inch monitor with a 5K Retina screen, 600 nits of brightness, a 12MP Ultra-wide-angle camera, three USB-C ports, an impressive speaker system, microphone, and camera systems. The display is powered by Apple A13 Bionic chip.

The Studio Display starts at Rs 1,59,900 in India and will go on sale from March 18.

