Apple iPhone Production May Fall 30% Due to Covid Restriction In China: Report

Manufacturing of Apple’s iPhones could decline by as much as 30% from next month due to tighter Covid-19 restrictions in China.

Apple iPhone’s manufacturer Foxconn is working to increase production at another site in the city of Shenzhen, Reuters reported citing a source familiar with the matter.

On Sunday Foxconn stated that it is working to bring the situation under control and will coordinate backup production with other plants to lessen any potential damage.

With numerous employees leaving the facility over the weekend, its flagship Zhengzhou plant in central China, which employs nearly 200,000 people, has been rocked by unrest over strict efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The Zhengzhou plant of Foxconn banned dining at canteens on October 19 and mandated that staff members eat meals in dorms.

Foxconn has not acknowledged that its employees at the Zhengzhou location have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Since October 19, in Zhengzhou, the capital of central Henan province, authorities have reported 264 locally transmitted Covid cases.

