After Grocery, Blinkit To Deliver Apple iPhone 14 In Minutes

Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro models are now available for purchase in India and you can even get them delivered to your home within minutes.

Apple launched its new flagship iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event on September 7. The series comprises four models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple started accepting bookings for the new iPhone 14 series from September 9 and from today (September 16), the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are going on sale in India.

Zomato-owned quick-commerce platform Blinkit announced that it has partnered with Unicorn Info solutions to deliver next-generation iPhones at your doorstep within minutes.

However, the service is available only in Mumbai and Delhi as of now.

Albinder Dhindsa, founder and CEO, Blinkit, said in a tweet: “iPhone 14 in minutes! We have partnered with @UnicornAPR to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes. Available in Delhi and Mumbai for now.”

“Update to the latest @letsblinkit app version on your iOS and Android phones to buy,” Dhindsa said.

