Apple Event: All About The New IPhone 14, Apple Watch 8, And Airpods Pro

Apple’s Far Out event on Wednesday saw the launch of its iPhone 14 series, new Watch Series 8, And next generation of AirPods Pro.

This was Apple’s first in-person event after two years. The Cupertino-based tech giant hosted the event at the Steve Jobs Theater located in the Apple Park headquarters.

Here are all the products launched at the Apple event on Wednesday:

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus:

Apple unveiled iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, giving minor upgrades to its iPhone 13 series, including more safety features. Both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature the older A15 Bionic chipset but there are significant camera upgrades as compared it iPhone 13 series.

Among the safety features are crash detection and emergency SOS via Satellite connectivity which is for now just limited to US and Canada. In addition, Apple has also done away with the SIM tray from the US models of the iPhone 14 series.

The iPhone Plus features a 6.7-inch 1,200-nit HDR display with Dolby Vision support and come in a new shade of blue in addition to the rest. Apple has upgraded the camera system with a larger sensor (1.9 microns) and sensor shift OIS in the 12-megapixel main camera.

Apple has introduced what it calls the Photonic Engine in software for better image processing. The new TrueDepth camera also boosts low-light photography and has faster, better focusing. Action mode also comes to the iPhones which give digital image stabilization for videos.

The iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 and the price is Rs 89,900 for the iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 14 Pro

Apple also announced iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max featuring Dynamic Island — a new design that introduces an intuitive way to experience iPhone — and the Always-On display.

Both phones are powered by Apple’s latest A16 Bionic chip.

iPhone 14 Pro features the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone featuring a quad-pixel sensor, and Photonic Engine, an enhanced image pipeline that dramatically improves low-light photos.

Besides, there are features such as Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in four new finishes: deep purple, silver, gold, and space black.

The iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 while the iPhone 14 Pro Max at Rs 1,39,900. Preorder starts Sept. 9, but the 14 ships Sept. 16 and the 14 Plus on Oct. 7.



Apple Watch Series 8, Watch SE and Watch Ultra

Apple also refreshed its smartwatch lineup and introduced its rugged Apple Watch Ultra for adventure enthusiasts.

The Apple Watch Series 8

The Watch Series 8 looks similar to the previous (Series 7) model but it features body temperature sensor which could help women to track their ovulation cycles. The watch also features a brighter screen.

Besdies, it can measure ECG, blood oxygen monitoring (SpO2), and fall detection. There's also a new 'crash detection' feature, which works via two motion sensors.

The Apple Watch Series 8 offers 18 hours of on-battery time but with a new low power mode, it can extent up to 36 hours.

The Watch Series 8 costs around Rs 32,000 for the GPS version, while the LTE variant costs roughly Rs 39,800. It is available in four colour options.

Apple Watch SE 2

The Watch SE 2 comes with minor upgrades over its predecessor but gets the new crash detection feature. It also features an activity tracker, and sleep tracker, among other features.

The Watch SE 2 has an aluminum version that costs roughly Rs 20,000 for the GPS version and Rs 23,800 for the cellular version.

Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra comes with a 49mm dial that features sapphire glass for extra durability. There's a new Action button to instantly start an activity.

The watch offers up to 36 hours of battery time which can extend to up to 60 hours.

The Watch Ultra comes with dual-GPS that work in areas with low cellular connectivity. The watch is rugged and swim-proof, you can use it as deep as 100ft.

The Watch Ultra costs roughly Rs 89,900 in India.

The Watch Series 8 and SE 2 will be available on September 16. The Watch Ultra will be up for grabs on September 23.

Apple Airpods Pro Gen2

Apple has also launched the new AirPods Pro 2022 with new features, improved noise cancellation and more. The AirPods Pro 2022 are powered by the H2 chip which offers 2 times more noise cancellation compared to the AirPods Pro.

There is Transparency Mode along with a new Adaptive Transparency Mode to listen to the surrounding noise while using the Airpods.

The new Airpods also feature Personalised Spatial Audio and Apple also promises up to 30 hours of total battery time on the new AirPods Pro on a full charge.

The AirPods Pro Gen 2 (2022) are priced at Rs 26,900 and will be available to order from September 9.