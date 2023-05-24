Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Raises $850 Million Via Loan From JPMorgan, Oaktree: Report

Vedanta Group has raised $850 million via a five-year loan deal with JP Morgan Chase & Co and Oaktree, Bloomberg reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the Anil Agarwal-led group has secured the deal just days before its deadline to pay a $500 million bond.

According to reports, Vedanta is looking to raise cash after the $3 billion sale of its zinc mining unit to Hindustan Zinc Ltd failed. Reuters reported citing sources earlier this month that the deal lapsed after Hindustan Zinc did not get approval of its shareholders.

Vedanta Group also has to pay off US currency bonds worth $2 billion in 2024.

Investors have expressed concerns about the its ability to meet its obligations and the sentiment is reflected in the bond prices of the group.

Bloomberg data showed that Vedanta bonds that are due between August 2024 and April 2026 are trading below 70 cents a dollar, a level generally considered distressed. The May 2023 bond is reportedly trading just below par.

The group had recently announced 68.8 billion rupee dividend with the record date to determine the entitlement set at May 30, 2023.

London-based parent Vedanta Resources has been relying on the dividends of its Indian units. Vedanta Ltd made dividend payouts worth $4.6 billion in the last fiscal year.

Vedanta Group, JP Morgan and Oaktree didn’t reply to requests of Bloomberg for a comment with the sources quoted by the report saying that the matter is private.