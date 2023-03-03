Andhra Pradesh Clinches Investments Worth Rs 13 Lakh Crore At Investors Summit: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said the state has received investment proposals worth Rs 13 lakh crore with an employment opportunity for six lakh people. Speaking at the inaugural session of the Global Investors Summit 2023 being held here, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the investment proposals are from Reliance, Adani Group, Aditya Birla group, Renew power, NTPC and Aurobindo Group among others.

He reiterated that Visakhapatnam would become the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh in the days to come and he will be moving over to the port city. "It is a proud moment to announce that the state has received 340 investment proposals with an investment of about Rs 13 lakh crore providing employment to almost six lakh people across 20 sectors," he said. The Chief Minister further said MoUs worth Rs 11.85 crore will be signed today and the rest would be formalised on Saturday.