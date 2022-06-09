Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
Amul Urges Environment Ministry To Postpone Ban On Plastic Straw By One Year; Cites Paucity Of Paper Straws

The government's ban on single-use plastics, including plastic straw, is going to be effective from July 1, 2022

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 6:10 pm

Leading dairy firm Amul has urged the environment ministry to postpone the ban imposed on plastic straw by one year due to lack of adequate availability of paper straws in the domestic as well as international markets.

The government's ban on single-use plastics, including plastic straw, is going to be effective from July 1, 2022.

"We have written a letter to Environment Secretary on the proposed ban on single use plastic straw," Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) MD R S Sodhi told PTI.

GCMMF markets its milk and other dairy products under Amul brand.

"The plastic straw in our butter milk and lassi is attached to tetra pack. It is part of primary packaging.

"So we have urged the Environment Ministry to include it as part of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and recycling," Sodhi said.

Amul needs 10-12 lakh plastic straws daily.

Besides, Sodhi said, the company has urged the ministry to provide local industry one year to set up dedicated facilities for producing paper straws.

"Paper straws are not available in domestic market. We don't have capacity. We are not getting paper straws in international market," he said.

Earlier, beverage company Parle Agro, which owns popular brands such as Frooti and Appy, too had urged the government to extend the deadline to implement the ban on plastic straws by six months.

