Amul Hikes Milk Prices By Rs 2 Per Litre From Tomorrow

Cooperative GCMMF, which markets milk and milk products under the Amul brand, has increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre with effect from Tuesday due to rise in input cost.

In a statement, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF)said it has decided to increase milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in all India markets where Amul is marketing its fresh milk, effective from March 1.

"The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into 4% increase in MRP which is much lower than average food inflation," it added.

In Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets of Gujarat, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs 30 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be Rs 24 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at Rs 27 per 500ml.

"It is worthwhile to note that in the last 2 years Amul has made only 4% increase per annum in prices of its fresh milk category," GCMMF said.

This price hike is being done due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics and cattle feed that has led to an increase in the overall cost of operation and milk production.

"Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers' price in the range of Rs 35 to Rs 40 per Kg fat which is more than 5% over previous year," the statement said.

Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers.

"The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," GCMMF said.

GCMMF had last hiked milk prices in July 2021 by Rs 2 per litre.