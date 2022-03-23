Amitabh Bachchan Pays Over Rs 1 Crore As GST On NFT Sale After Notice; Bitcoin Falls

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, whose non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are featured on Beyondlife.club, an NFT marketplace, has paid around Rs 1 crore in taxes after authorities sent a notice. The Hyderabad division of India’s Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence was investigating the platform and found discrepancies. After a follow-up notice was sent, Bachchan paid the tax due on the sale of NFTs worth around Rs 7 crore, according to various media reports.

GuardianLink, an NFT platform, is launching what it calls the world’s first NFT cricket game. The game will be available on Android, iOS, and PCs. According to a press statement by the company, the community-driven game enables the players to monetise their time and effort. The multiplayer game is expected to garner the attention and patronage of NFT, gaming and cricket enthusiasts from India as well as globally.

Ramkumar Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO of GuardianLink, says, "Watching cricket in India has always been a treat for every buff, especially nowadays, with the new formats." We consider this the best time to announce the launch of India’s pioneering NFT cricket game, which will serve as a unique product for every cricket enthusiast.

Meanwhile, in Thailand, the Security and Exchange Commission announced on Wednesday that it will ban the use of crypto as a means of payment from April 1. According to several media reports, the regulator cited money laundering concerns and the inability of the central bank to step in and provide assistance as the reasons behind the ban.

The price of Bitcoin was down by 2.05 percent

The value of major coins

In the cryptocurrency market, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 2.05 percent in the last 24 hours, while it was trading at $42,118.32 at 5:00 pm IST. Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.85 percent, down by 0.25 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,953.49, with a fall of 2.24 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) fell 1.51 percent over the same period and was trading at $400.92. Solana (SOL) fell 0.63 percent to $91.46, while Cardano (ADA) rose 3.08 percent to $0.9861.

Meme Coins

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was down by 1.42 percent and was trading at $0.1241 at 5:00 pm on Coinmarketcap.com. Rival Shiba Inu was down by 0.81 percent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.00002356. Dogelon Mars was down 1.44 percent and trading at $0.0000007196 in the last 24 hours, while Samoyedcoin was up 0.50 percent and trading at $0.01705.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was at $1.91 trillion, registering a decrease of 1.19 percent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $86.64 billion, down by 19.89 percent, as per Coinmarketcap.com.