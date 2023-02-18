Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Amit Mitra Urges Sitharaman To Call GST Council Meeting To Address Cases Of Overregulation

Home Business

Amit Mitra Urges Sitharaman To Call GST Council Meeting To Address Cases Of Overregulation

Dr Amit Mitra, the principal chief advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as well to the finance department, said in a letter to Sitharaman that the "labyrinthine regulatory structures have engulfed MSMEs in particular, dragging them to an abyss"

PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 11:35 am

The West Bengal government on Friday wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging her to call a special meeting of the GST Council to address cases of “massive overregulation” and the current state of the MSMEs that have registered under the GST regime.

Dr Amit Mitra, the principal chief advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as well to the finance department, said in a letter to Sitharaman that the "labyrinthine regulatory structures have engulfed MSMEs in particular, dragging them to an abyss.""I urge you to call a special and exclusive meeting of the GST Council to address the case of massive overregulation and the current state of the MSMEs who have dared to register under the GST regime in their quest to become formal," Mitra wrote in the three-page letter.

The former state finance minister’s call for the special meeting came a day before the 49th GST Council meeting is scheduled to take place on Saturday in New Delhi. The meeting will be held two months after it was organised on December 17, 2022

Related stories

Budget Prepared Keeping Mind External Challenges Also: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

GST Compensation To Some States Delayed Due To Lack Of Accountant General Certificate: Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget Disconnected From People States Not Getting Their Share Of Revenue: Amit Mitra

"As we have moved from one GST council meeting to the next, with the 49th meeting to take place soon, at each meeting we have added layers and layers of rules, notifications, forms, amendments to laws etc. These labyrinthine regulatory structures have engulfed MSMEs in particular, dragging them to an abyss," the letter read. He also alleged that the GST regime now has become the exact opposite of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi told chief secretaries last month that states must act proactively towards formalisation of MSMEs.

"What is happening on the ground in the PM's own regime vis-a-vis GST is that, MSMEs are on the verge of becoming informal again as they are unable to cope with the punitive regulatory structure, complicated compliances, and potential penalties of high order." He also wrote about his apprehensions that inequality of wealth which is pervading the country today will also enter the GST regime.

"Only large companies which can afford to engage top Accounting Firms will remain in the GST system, while the middle and smaller businesses will slowly exit in whatever manner they can, under the fear of penalties and harassment," Mitra wrote in the letter."When the genuine MSMEs are struggling to cope with the maze of regulations, a few unethical entities have opened proper companies, conducting fake transactions, and drawn Input Tax Credit. Such fraud has been confirmed by Nandan Nilekani's presentation to GST Council and subsequent answers in the Parliament by your own ministers of state," he added.

Tags

Business Amit Mitra Nirmala Sitharaman Indian Economy World Economy Business
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts