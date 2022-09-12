Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

American Express Banking  Corp Appoints Sanjay Khanna CEO, Country Manager For India

American Express in a statement said Khanna heads the country executive team and is responsible for driving growth across the organisation’s consumer and commercial businesses

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 8:00 pm

American Express Banking Corp (AEBC) on Monday announced the appointment of Sanjay Khanna as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Country Manager for India. 

American Express in a statement said Khanna heads the country executive team and is responsible for driving growth across the organisation’s consumer and commercial businesses.

In his new role, the statement said he will also spearhead several strategic and business development initiatives for the company while steering smooth collaboration across its diverse businesses in India. 
 

Tags

Business American Express Sanjay Khanna CEO AEBC
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Krishnam Raju Death: Prabhas Breaks Down At Uncle's Funeral; Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi Console The ‘Baahubali’ Actor

Krishnam Raju Death: Prabhas Breaks Down At Uncle's Funeral; Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi Console The ‘Baahubali’ Actor

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka