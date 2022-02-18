Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Ambuja Cements Falls Over 5% After Profit More Than Halves In December Quarter

Sharp decline in profit came on the back of higher expenses in raw materials prices especially high prices of power and fuel. Its expense on power and fuel jumped 42 per cent to Rs 2,068 crore from Rs 1,454 crore.

Ambuja Cements Falls Over 5% After Profit More Than Halves In December Quarter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 11:50 am

Shares of cement maker Ambuja Cements dropped over 5 per cent to hit an intraday low Rs 339.70 on the BSE a day after it reported its December quarter earnings after market hours on Thursday. Ambuja Cements' consolidated profit after tax dropped 55.48 per cent to Rs 431 crore in fourth quarter, the Gujarat-based company said which follows January to December financial year. Its profit in the year ago period came in at Rs 968 crore. 

Its revenue from operations advanced 2.3 per cent to Rs 7,625 crore versus Rs 7,453 crore in the year ago period.

Sharp decline in profit came on the back of higher expenses in raw materials prices especially high prices of power and fuel. Its expense on power and fuel jumped 42 per cent to Rs 2,068 crore from Rs 1,454 crore.

Total expenses for the company advanced 6.55 per cent to Rs 6,865 crore.

The company declared dividend of Rs 6.3 per equity share.

"Ambuja delivered a strong full year performance with an EBIT growth of 25% for the full year backed by strong performance in volume, product mix and operational efficiencies combined with significant acceleration in volumes under the Master Supply Agreement with ACC. During the year we delivered our highest ever sales volume supported by stabilization of operations at our new plant in Rajasthan. However, the December 2021 quarter was unfavorably impacted by very steep escalation in fuel prices coupled with subdued demand in multiple regions," said Neeraj Akhoury, CEO, Holcim India and Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Ambuja Cements.

As of 11:47 am, Ambuja Cement shares traded per cent lower at Rs 342, underperforming the Sensex which was trading on a flat note.
 

Tags

Business Ambuja Cements Ambuja Cements Results
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu Down 7% On Fear of War Between Russia And Ukraine

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu Down 7% On Fear of War Between Russia And Ukraine

Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower Dragged By Losses In IT, Pharma Shares

Nifty Seen Opening Below 17,300; Ambuja Cement, Lupin In Focus

Delhi HC To Hear Lender Banks Plea In DAMEPL-DMRC Case On February 21

Sebi Imposes Rs 45 Lakh Fine On 9 Entities In Illiquid Stock Options Case 

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases

Ukraine's Unity Day Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous.

People In Ukraine Celebrate 'Day Of Unity'

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil.

Deadly Brazil Rains Set Off Mudslides, Several Dead

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival