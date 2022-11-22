Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Ambani All Praise For Tata Group's N Chandrasekaran

Sharing the dais with Chandrasekaran at the 10th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University here, Ambani said Tata Group's gigantic steps in the field of renewable energy under his leadership are inspirational.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 8:57 pm

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday showered a lavish praise on Tata Group chairperson N Chandrasekaran, saying he has scripted the salt-to-software conglomerate's spectacular growth in recent years.
     
Sharing the dais with Chandrasekaran at the 10th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University here, Ambani said Tata Group's gigantic steps in the field of renewable energy under his leadership are inspirational.
     
"We are privileged to have N Chandrasekaran, the chairperson of the Tata Group, as the chief guest for today's event," he said. "He is a true inspiration to the business community and the youth of India."
     
Ambani is the president of the Board of Governors of the University while Tata Sons head was the chief guest at the convocation.
     
"Through his vision, conviction and rich hands-on experience, he has scripted Tata Group's spectacular growth in recent years," Ambani said.
     
Stating that Chandrasekaran has led Tatas forays into businesses of the future, he said, "the gigantic steps the group has taken in the field of renewable energy under his leadership" is inspirational.
     
"The steps reflect his faith in the ability of New Energy technologies to lead us to a better and brighter future," he said. "If India has to become a renewable energy powerhouse, it is possible through the combined will and initiatives of many leading business groups working with the ethos of a national coalition." 

Tags

Business Mukesh Ambani Tata Group Chairman Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran Tata Group
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

In Pictures: Aftermath Of Indonesia Earthquake That Killed 46, Injured 700

In Pictures: Aftermath Of Indonesia Earthquake That Killed 46, Injured 700

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far