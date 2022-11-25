Amazon To Shut Food Delivery In India: Report

Amazon has informed its restaurant partners in India that it will stop operating its food delivery service from December 29. Amazon launched the service in May 2020. As per a report, this decision comes a day after it closed its budding edtech division in India, even though the business plans to fire thousands of people worldwide.

“This decision means that you will no longer get orders from customers via Amazon Food after this date. You will continue to receive orders till then and we expect you to continue fulfilling those orders,” said a mail by Amazon to restaurant partners.

The business has assured restaurants that it is committed to fulfilling all of its financial and other contractual responsibilities. All Amazon tools and reports will be available to restaurants until January 31, 2023. Additionally, it will offer assistance with any compliance-related issues through March 31.

"As part of our annual operating planning review process, we have made the decision to discontinue Amazon Food, our pilot food delivery business in Bengaluru," Amazon said regarding the shut down.

"We don’t take these decisions lightly. We are discontinuing these programs in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners and we are supporting our affected employees during this transition," it added.

The business stated that it is still committed to the Indian market and that it will make further investments in B2B services like Amazon Business as well as grocery, cellphones, and consumer goods.

