Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition In India For Rs 599

Amazon is set to take on Netflix with Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, an affordable version of Amazon’s video streaming platform is now available in India priced at Rs 599 annually.

The Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition will allow access to only one user on a single smartphone. Moreover, every video on the service that is available will be accessible to subscribers in standard definition (SD).

With the mobile only plan, users won't have access to multiple profiles, and cannot stream content at up to 4K resolution on computers or smart TVs.

Amazon first launched Prime Video Mobile Edition for Airtel members last year in collaboration with the telecom operator.

Users can subscribe to the plan via the Prime Video app for Android or by visiting the Prime Video website to purchase an annual membership to Prime Video Mobile Edition.

On the other hand, they can also upgrade their plan to the Prime Video service, which also includes benefits like music streaming and speedier shipping.

“India is one of our fastest growing and most engaged locales worldwide. Our success in the country can be attributed to innovations that are focused on creating an exceptional entertainment experience for customers. In fact, India is turning into an innovation hub for Prime Video," Kelly Day, Vice President, International, Prime Video as mentioned in a mailed statement.

