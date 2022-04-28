Amazon Prime India Launches Movie Rental Service, To Double Down Content Investments

Amazon Prime India on Thursday announced that the platform is all sent to venture into the movie rental space with the launch of its Transactional Video-On-Demand (TVOD) Movie Rental Service.

The service will offer early rental access to new Indian and International movies on a transactional per-movie basis. It will be available to everyone, going beyond just Prime members.

“We are super excited about the launch of our TVOD movie rental service that will not just give an even more expanded reach to these films but also give customers more choice in how they want to access and watch content,” says Gaurav Gandhi, country head, Amazon Prime Video India.

After completing half a decade in the country, the platform is also planning to more than double its investment in India over the next five years, says Gandhi.

“In the last five years, we have built a strong slate of locally produced content across languages... With increased access and distribution, we have helped these great stories travel far and wide in India, and around the world... Prime Video India today sees viewership from 99 per cent of the country’s PIN codes.,” he says, adding that India continues to be one of Prime Video’s fastest-growing and most-engaged country globally.

The platform is also looking to spread its tentacles wider into original content in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu with over 40 new series and movies gearing up for release over the next two years. Along with that, it is also looking at new multi-year licensing deals and co-productions with major Indian film studios.

Live cricket streaming is one other space that the platform is eyeing with the India tour of New Zealand later this year. After collaborating with New Zealand Cricket, Amazon Prime India had made its live streaming debut in India with the New Zealand-Bangladesh Test series earlier this year