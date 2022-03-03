Thursday, Mar 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Amazon Plans To File Criminal Case Against Future Over Store Transfers: Report

Amazon and Future Group dispute Future's $3.4 billion sale of assets to Reliance Industries

Amazon Plans To File Criminal Case Against Future Over Store Transfers: Report
Future Retails assets include more than 1200 Big Bazar stores across the country. Outlook India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2022 10:48 am

Amazon may plan to initiate criminal court proceedings against Future Retail for allowing the transfer of assets to Reliance despite a legal prohibition, Reuters has reported.

The report states the lawsuit could be filed as early as this week.

Related stories

Reliance Takes Control Of Future Retail Stores, Offers Jobs To Employees

CCI Does Not Have Powers To Keep Own Order In Abeyance: Amazon Tells NCLAT In Future Case

Future Retail's Net Loss Widens To Rs 1,063.4 Crore In December Quarter

For more than a year, Amazon and Future Group have been in a legal stand-off that has stalled Future's $3.4 billion sale of assets to Reliance Industries.

Amazon successfully halted Future's asset sale to rival Reliance since 2020 by citing violation of certain contracts.

Future has denied any wrongdoing but Singapore arbitrator and Indian courts have backed Amazon's claim.

Earlier this week, Reliance reportedly started taking over around 250 more Future Retail stores, rebranding them as its own outlets, after the company failed to make lease payments for the outlets to Reliance.
 

Tags

Business National Amazon Future Retail Reliance Retail Supreme Court Mukesh Ambani Kishore Biyani Big Bazaar Supreme Court Judges
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PAK Vs AUS: Pakistan Ready To Host Australia For First Time Since 1998

PAK Vs AUS: Pakistan Ready To Host Australia For First Time Since 1998

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'