Amazon Doubles Cumulative Export Target From India To $20 Billion By 2025

E-commerce company Amazon expects cumulative exports from its platform in India to reach $20 billion by 2025, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

In January 2020, the company had set a target to facilitate export worth $10 billion by 2025.

"In January 2020, we had taken a pledge to enable $10 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2025 with our global Selling program. Excited by the momentum in businesses joining the global selling program and by the growing demand for Made in India products across the world, I am super excited to announce that we are doubling down and raising our pledge to enable $20 billion in cumulative exports by 2025," Amazon senior vice president for India and emerging markets Amit Agarwal said.

He was speaking while launching Amazon Exports Digest 2022.

"The government had set an ambitious target of achieving $400 billion in annual merchandise exports and for the first time in history, India has breached this target. India's merchandise exports touched a record $418 billion in 2021-22. The Government's unwavering commitment towards exports has been very encouraging," Agarwal said.

Amazon has launched the e-commerce export program Global Selling in 2015, which has over 1 lakh exporters.

"At our end, we are super excited by the momentum Amazon Global Selling is witnessing; the exporters on the program are on track to surpass $5 billion in cumulative exports. Importantly, the program took about 3 years to enable the first billion dollars in exports, while the last 2 billion have come in just 17 months," Agarwal said.