Amazon Created Over 11.6 Lakh Jobs In India, Enabled $5 Billion In Exports

Sunday, May 15, 2022
Amazon has also doubled its export pledge to now enable $20 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2025.

Updated: 15 May 2022 3:47 pm

E-commerce major Amazon India on Sunday said it has cumulatively created more than 11.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs, enabled nearly $5 billion in cumulative exports, and digitized over 40 lakh MSMEs in the country till date.

In January 2020, at the first edition of its annual event Amazon Smbhav, the company had pledged to digitize 1 crore MSMEs (Micro Small and Medium Enterprises), enable $10 billion in cumulative exports, and create 20 lakh jobs in India by 2025.

"Amazon India today shared updates on its key pledges for India and announced that it has cumulatively created more than 11.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs, enabled nearly $5 billion in cumulative exports, and digitized over 40 lakh MSMEs in India till date," the company said in a statement.

The jobs created include direct jobs as well as employment opportunities it spurred in the seller community and affiliated industries like packaging, logistics, transportation, and delivery.

Amazon has also doubled its export pledge to now enable $20 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2025.

Last year, at Amazon Smbhav 2021, the company announced the Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund to invest in startups and entrepreneurs focused on technology innovations.

The fund is focused on supporting entrepreneurs and startups that are doing innovative work in the area of Small and Medium Business (SMB) digitization. As part of the fund, Amazon has already invested in 'MyGlamm', 'M1xchange', and 'Small Case'.

Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, India Consumer Business Amazon India, believes that technology and mobile internet will continue to positively impact India's economic growth, with Amazon poised to play a larger role in the country's digital transformation and a modern, thriving digital economy.

"As we continue to work with MSMEs across the country, we remain committed to bringing new tools, technology, and innovation that will unleash the entrepreneurial spirit of Indian businesses, boost exports from the country and help create jobs at scale," Tiwary said.

Amazon's efforts towards digitization of MSMEs and boosting exports from the country are helping create tens of thousands of livelihood opportunities in the ecosystem, the company said.

In the last one year, Amazon helped create over 1,35,000 direct and indirect jobs across industries. A large number of direct jobs were created in sectors like IT, e-commerce, logistics, manufacturing, content creation and skill development. 

