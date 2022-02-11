Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Amara Raja Batteries Shares Decline 2% After Earnings

Shares of Amara Raja Batteries on Friday dipped 2 per cent after the company's consolidated net profit declined 25.25 per cent in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Shares of Amara Raja Batteries on Friday dipped 2 per cent after the company's consolidated net profit declined 25.25 per cent  in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The stock declined 2.03 per cent to Rs 608 on the BSE. At the NSE, it dipped 1.99 per cent to Rs 607.85.

Amara Raja Batteries on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 25.25 per cent to Rs 145.30 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 193.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Its revenue from operations, however, rose to Rs 2,365.87 crore in the period under review as against Rs 1,960.43 crore in the December quarter of last fiscal, Amara Raja Batteries said in a regulatory filing.

