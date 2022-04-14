Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
Alliance Air No Longer A Subsidiary, Says Air India

The development comes two days after Alliance Air launched the country’s first Made-In-India commercial flight Dornier 228 on the Dibrugarh-Pasighat route.

Alliance air flight disruption. (Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 3:20 pm

Alliance Air is no longer a subsidiary of Air India, the TataGroup-backed airline announced over Twitter on Thursday. Air India said, “Alliance Air is no longer a subsidiary of Air India. Passengers holding tickets of Air India with a 4-digit flight number starting with ‘9’ or 3-digit number starting with ‘9l’ may please be informed that these bookings belong to Alliance Air.”

“Bookings/Queries related to Alliance Air will not be handled by Air India from 15th April 2022,” it added. 

The development comes two days after Alliance Air launched the country’s first Made-In-India commercial flight Dornier 228 on the Dibrugarh-Pasighat route on Tuesday. The Dornier 228 aircraft is manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under the government’s RCS-UDAN Scheme. 

Founded in 1996, Alliance Air operates on small domestic routes in 47 destinations across India. The flights are operated mostly to Tier-II and Tier-III cities or those which link these cities to the metro hubs. 

Notably, Air India was bought by Tata Group in February this year after 68 years. The software—to-salt conglomerate had won a bid worth Rs 18,000 crore to acquire the beleaguered airline last year. 

Business National Alliance Air Air India Tata Group Aviation Aviation Sector Aviation Industry Airlines Alliance Air Flights Dornier 228 Aircraft
