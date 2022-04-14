Alliance Air No Longer A Subsidiary, Says Air India

Alliance Air is no longer a subsidiary of Air India, the TataGroup-backed airline announced over Twitter on Thursday. Air India said, “Alliance Air is no longer a subsidiary of Air India. Passengers holding tickets of Air India with a 4-digit flight number starting with ‘9’ or 3-digit number starting with ‘9l’ may please be informed that these bookings belong to Alliance Air.”

“Bookings/Queries related to Alliance Air will not be handled by Air India from 15th April 2022,” it added.

#FlyAI: Spreading wings to celebrate New Beginnings & New Hope everywhere . pic.twitter.com/7s1jIdWW8L — Air India (@airindiain) April 14, 2022

The development comes two days after Alliance Air launched the country’s first Made-In-India commercial flight Dornier 228 on the Dibrugarh-Pasighat route on Tuesday. The Dornier 228 aircraft is manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under the government’s RCS-UDAN Scheme.

Founded in 1996, Alliance Air operates on small domestic routes in 47 destinations across India. The flights are operated mostly to Tier-II and Tier-III cities or those which link these cities to the metro hubs.

Notably, Air India was bought by Tata Group in February this year after 68 years. The software—to-salt conglomerate had won a bid worth Rs 18,000 crore to acquire the beleaguered airline last year.